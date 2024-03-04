Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

Phil Foden leads Man City fightback for 3-1 derby win over Man United after Haaland's glaring miss

After an incredible error by Erling Haaland, Phil Foden spearheaded Manchester City's comeback to defeat Manchester United 3-1 in a one-sided derby.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland celebrates with Phil Foden after scoring his side's third goal during the EPL match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium | Image: AP
Phil Foden led Manchester City’s fightback after an astonishing miss by Erling Haaland for a 3-1 win over Manchester United in a one-sided derby that exposed the gulf between the two Premier League rivals on Sunday.

City trailed 1-0 at halftime after Marcus Rashford’s rasping long-range strike in the eighth minute and a glaring miss from the prolific Haaland from barely two meters out.

Foden succeeded where Haaland earlier failed, smashing in a rising drive for the equalizer in the 56th and then sweeping in a low shot in the 80th minute off Julian Alvarez’s inside pass.

There was still time for Haaland to atone for his mistake by taking advantage of a defensive error by Sofyan Amrabat to stroke home the third goal in stoppage time with City's 27th shot of the match.

Second-place City moved back a point behind Liverpool with 11 games to go in a title race that looks like going to the wire.

United, meanwhile, has lost ground in the fight for Champions League qualification. With fourth-place Aston Villa and fifth-place Tottenham winning on Saturday, United is now six points back from Spurs and 11 behind Villa.

The lopsided nature of the match showed that Jim Ratcliffe, whose Ineos operation has taken charge of United's footballing operation as part of the billionaire's arrival as a co-owner , has his work cut out in returning the club to being a force in the English and European game.

He talked last week about knocking City and Liverpool “off their perch” in three years. That might be optimistic on this evidence.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

