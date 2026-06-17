Updated 17 June 2026 at 22:06 IST Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Eye Strong Start In World Cup Opener Portugal will face the Democratic Republic of Congo in their Group K fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, June 17. The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM IST at the Houston Stadium. Stay tuned here for live scores and updates from this crucial encounter.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds the fans during the warm-up | Image: AP

Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: Portugal will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign at the Houston Stadium in Texas, where they face the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, June 17. The match is set to begin at 10:30 PM IST. This will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as he prepares to feature in his sixth World Cup, adding another historic chapter to his illustrious career. Portugal Playing XI: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Tomas Araújo, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo DR Congo Playing XI: Mpasi Nazu; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakumbu.

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Portugal vs DR Congo Live Score & Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo will be the center of attention in Portugal’s upcoming clash with DR Congo as he prepares to feature in his sixth World Cup, adding yet another historic chapter to his illustrious career. The legendary forward, still defying age and expectations, is poised to set a new record if he takes the field. At 41 years and 132 days, Ronaldo will become the fourth-oldest player ever to appear in a FIFA World Cup match.

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