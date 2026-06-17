Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Eye Strong Start In World Cup Opener
Portugal will face the Democratic Republic of Congo in their Group K fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, June 17. The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM IST at the Houston Stadium. Stay tuned here for live scores and updates from this crucial encounter.
- SportFit
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Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: Portugal will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign at the Houston Stadium in Texas, where they face the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, June 17. The match is set to begin at 10:30 PM IST. This will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as he prepares to feature in his sixth World Cup, adding another historic chapter to his illustrious career.
Portugal Playing XI: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Tomas Araújo, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo
DR Congo Playing XI: Mpasi Nazu; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakumbu.
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Portugal vs DR Congo Live Score & Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo will be the center of attention in Portugal’s upcoming clash with DR Congo as he prepares to feature in his sixth World Cup, adding yet another historic chapter to his illustrious career. The legendary forward, still defying age and expectations, is poised to set a new record if he takes the field. At 41 years and 132 days, Ronaldo will become the fourth-oldest player ever to appear in a FIFA World Cup match.
Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: A Look At Records Cristiano Ronaldo Can Break
Portugal vs DR Congo, Live Score & Updates:
- At 41 years and 132 days, Cristiano Ronaldo will become the fourth-oldest player to feature in a FIFA World Cup match, joining the ranks of Egypt’s Essam El Hadary, Colombia’s Faryd Mondragón, and Cameroon’s Roger Milla, who all appeared at the tournament at an older age.
- A goal against DR Congo would see Ronaldo make history as the first player ever to score in six different FIFA World Cup editions, having already found the net in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022.
- He also has the chance to become the second-oldest goalscorer in World Cup history. The current record belongs to Cameroon legend Roger Milla, who scored against Russia at the 1994 World Cup at the age of 42 years and 39 days.
Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: Subs
Portugal vs DR Congo, Live Score & Updates:
Portugal: Sa, Silva, Semedo, Dias, Dalot, Inacio, S. Costa, Nunes, Neves, Ramos, Felix, Trincao, Leao, Guedes, Conceicao.
DR. Congo: Fayulu, Epolo, Batubinsika, Kayembe, Kalulu, Mbuku, Bongonda, Sadiki, Tshibola, Pickel, Cipenga, Kakuta, Elia, Mayele, Banza.
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Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: Playing XIs
Portugal vs DR Congo, Live Score & Updates:
Portugal Playing XI: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Tomas Araújo, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo
DR Congo Playing XI: Mpasi Nazu; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakumbu.
Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Portugal vs DR Congo, Live Score & Updates: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the live coverage of the Group K clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Portugal and DR Congo. The match takes place at the Houston Stadium in Texas, with kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM IST. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as he looks to etch his name into the history books once again. A goal against Congo would make him the first player ever to score in six different FIFA World Cup editions, having already found the net in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022, a feat unmatched in football history. Stay tuned here for all the latest updates from this highly anticipated encounter.