sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |

Published 20:25 IST, November 22nd 2024

Premier League Clubs Vote To Change Financial Rules After Challenge By Man City

Premier League clubs agreed on Friday to amend rules to one of the competition's key regulations relating to financial fairness following a legal challenge by Manchester City. After a vote by the top division's 20 clubs, shareholder loans will now be subject to fair market value.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Premier League
Premier League Trophy | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

20:25 IST, November 22nd 2024