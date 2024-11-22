Published 20:25 IST, November 22nd 2024
Premier League Clubs Vote To Change Financial Rules After Challenge By Man City
Premier League clubs agreed on Friday to amend rules to one of the competition's key regulations relating to financial fairness following a legal challenge by Manchester City. After a vote by the top division's 20 clubs, shareholder loans will now be subject to fair market value.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Premier League Trophy | Image: AP
20:25 IST, November 22nd 2024