Updated 8 November 2025 at 09:45 IST
Premier League Matchweek 11: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures And Live Streaming Details
Tottenham Hotspur with lock horns with Ruben Amorin's Manchester United in the first game of Matchweek Eleven. Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League points table
Matchweek eleven of the 2025-26 edition of the Premier League will feature two heavyweight clashes that will define the course of the tournament, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United and Manchester City vs Liverpool. Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are the top three teams in the points table. The Gunners, courtesy of their meteoric rise, are currently unchallenged at the top of the table. Even if Manchester City or Liverpool win the last fixture of matchweek eleven, their points won't be enough to dethrone Arsenal from the top.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, on the other hand, have a chance of extending their domination even further. With 25 points from 10 games, Arsenal can reach the 28-point mark if they defeat Sunderland. Even if they play out a draw and secure just one point, they will be well set to keep the top spot heading into matchweek 12. After playing out a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, United will now play Tottenham Hotspur in the first game of matchweek eleven, and a win in this game can send out a statement to other teams in the Premier League.
Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Eleven
Saturday, November 8, 2025
- 6:00 PM: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
- 8:30 PM: Everton vs Fulham
- 8:30 PM: West Ham United vs Burnley
- 11:00 PM: Sunderland vs Arsenal
Sunday, November 9, 2025
- 1:30 AM: Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- 7:30 PM: Aston Villa vs Bournemouth
- 7:30 PM: Brentford vs Newcastle United
- 7:30 PM: Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion
- 7:30 PM: Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United
- 10:00 PM: Manchester City vs Liverpool
Here's How To Watch Premier League Matchweek Eleven
Fans can catch all the action of the upcoming Matchweek Eleven on the Star Sports channels or stream them on the Disney+ Hotstar application or website. International users can watch the games on Peacock in the USA, Sky Sports in the UK, Optus Sport in Australia, and DAZN in Canada.
