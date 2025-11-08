Premier League Matchweek 11: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures And Live Streaming Details

Matchweek eleven of the 2025-26 edition of the Premier League will feature two heavyweight clashes that will define the course of the tournament, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United and Manchester City vs Liverpool. Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are the top three teams in the points table. The Gunners, courtesy of their meteoric rise, are currently unchallenged at the top of the table. Even if Manchester City or Liverpool win the last fixture of matchweek eleven, their points won't be enough to dethrone Arsenal from the top.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, on the other hand, have a chance of extending their domination even further. With 25 points from 10 games, Arsenal can reach the 28-point mark if they defeat Sunderland. Even if they play out a draw and secure just one point, they will be well set to keep the top spot heading into matchweek 12. After playing out a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, United will now play Tottenham Hotspur in the first game of matchweek eleven, and a win in this game can send out a statement to other teams in the Premier League.

Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Eleven

Saturday, November 8, 2025

6:00 PM: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Sunday, November 9, 2025

1:30 AM: Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Here's How To Watch Premier League Matchweek Eleven