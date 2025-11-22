Premier League Matchweek 12: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures And Live Streaming Details

After the long international break, the Premier League is all set to restart with a match scheduled to be played between Burnley and Chelsea. Matchweek 12 is going to be extremely crucial for all the teams, especially the ones in the top five. Arsenal are comfortably placed in the top spot with 26 points from 11 games so far. Arsenal will be the first to admit that they failed to acquire three points against Sunderland and managed to only play a 2-2 draw.

Mikel Arteta's men will be up against Tottenham Hotspur who have eighteen points from 11 games so far. A win in their next game could see Spurs move past Sunderland who are scheduled to play Fulham. Ruben Amorim's Manchester United seem to have lost a bit of their form. After winning three games on the bounce, they managed to draw their last two games and they will be on the hunt to secure more points when they play Everton next.

With 18 points, Liverpool have had a fall from grace. Arne Slot's men are in dire need to get some form and rhythm back into their campaign. They play against Nottingham Forest next and will be desperate to get three more important points.

Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Twelve

Saturday, November 22, 2025

6:00 PM: Burnley vs Chelsea

8:30 PM: Bournemouth vs West Ham United

8:30 PM: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Brentford

8:30 PM: Fulham vs Sunderland

8:30 PM: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

8:30 PM: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace

11:00 PM: Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Sunday, November 23, 2025

7:30 PM: Leeds United vs Aston Villa

10:00 PM: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tuesday, November 25, 2025

1:30 AM: Manchester United vs Everton

Here's How To Watch Premier League Matchweek Twelve