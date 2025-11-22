Updated 22 November 2025 at 15:48 IST
Premier League Matchweek 12: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures And Live Streaming Details
The first game of Premier League Matchweek 12 will be played between Burnley and Chelsea. With 26 points from 11 games, Arsenal are at the top of the Premier League points table
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
After the long international break, the Premier League is all set to restart with a match scheduled to be played between Burnley and Chelsea. Matchweek 12 is going to be extremely crucial for all the teams, especially the ones in the top five. Arsenal are comfortably placed in the top spot with 26 points from 11 games so far. Arsenal will be the first to admit that they failed to acquire three points against Sunderland and managed to only play a 2-2 draw.
Mikel Arteta's men will be up against Tottenham Hotspur who have eighteen points from 11 games so far. A win in their next game could see Spurs move past Sunderland who are scheduled to play Fulham. Ruben Amorim's Manchester United seem to have lost a bit of their form. After winning three games on the bounce, they managed to draw their last two games and they will be on the hunt to secure more points when they play Everton next.
With 18 points, Liverpool have had a fall from grace. Arne Slot's men are in dire need to get some form and rhythm back into their campaign. They play against Nottingham Forest next and will be desperate to get three more important points.
ALSO READ | UEFA Issues Apology Following The Backlash Over Ordering Scottish Fans To Remove Celebration Videos
Advertisement
Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Twelve
Saturday, November 22, 2025
- 6:00 PM: Burnley vs Chelsea
- 8:30 PM: Bournemouth vs West Ham United
- 8:30 PM: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Brentford
- 8:30 PM: Fulham vs Sunderland
- 8:30 PM: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
- 8:30 PM: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
- 11:00 PM: Newcastle United vs Manchester City
Sunday, November 23, 2025
Advertisement
- 7:30 PM: Leeds United vs Aston Villa
- 10:00 PM: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
- 1:30 AM: Manchester United vs Everton
Here's How To Watch Premier League Matchweek Twelve
Fans can catch all the action of the upcoming Matchweek Twelve on the Star Sports channels or stream them on the Disney+ Hotstar application or website. International users can watch the games on Peacock in the USA, Sky Sports in the UK, Optus Sport in Australia, and DAZN in Canada.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 22 November 2025 at 15:48 IST