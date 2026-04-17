'Premier League Title Race Will Be ‘Over’ If Manchester City Lose': Pep Guardiola Fires Warning Ahead Of Blockbuster Arsenal Clash

For Pep Guardiola, it’s cut and dried.

“Obviously if we lose, yes it’s over,” the Manchester City manager said about Sunday’s Premier League title showdown with Arsenal.

Sitting six points behind Arsenal with a game in hand, Guardiola acknowledged there were no more second chances for his players.

Reflecting on a title race when City has been the chaser, Guardiola said he felt after a seven-day span in early January when his team drew with Sunderland, Chelsea and Brighton in consecutive games that City had “missed the chance” to catch Arsenal.

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He felt similar at the start of March when City drew back-to-back games with relegation contenders Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

“We said, ’Uh, it’s run away (from us),” Guardiola said Friday. “But it’s never over until it’s over, and we are still here.”

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That’s as much to do with some fragility within Arsenal’s squad as City’s own improving form.

Mikel Arteta’s team has lost three of its last five matches, though just one of those games were in the league — a 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Arsenal — the runner-up the past three seasons — is attempting to become English champion for the first time since 2004, when its team coached at that time by Arsene Wenger went the entire league campaign unbeaten.

“We are fighting an aspect that is really, really important and one that we cannot fight against — it’s 22 years without winning the Premier League,” Guardiola said. “With that aspect, we cannot fight. It’s something that makes it unique (for Arsenal).”

City might be in its best form this season after winning its last three games in all competitions: 2-0 over Arsenal in the League Cup final, 4-0 over Liverpool in the FA Cup, and 3-0 at Chelsea in the league.

Guardiola said the confidence is clear to see among his players.

“It’s an incredible aspect for managers,” he said. “If you could buy it in a supermarket, we would go there and buy it immediately.

“It’s one of the most important aspects and of course the results help us. The reality is, there’s seven games left in the Premier League and this is a decisive moment.”