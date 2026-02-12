Premier League’s Nottingham Forest Fires Head Coach Sean Dyche

Nottingham Forest has fired Sean Dyche, and the Premier League team is looking for its fourth head coach of the season.

Dyche was fired late Wednesday following a goalless draw with the last-place Wolves, having been in charge for just 114 days. Forest’s failure to convert any of their numerous chances against Wolves left them three points clear of the relegation zone.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach,” the club said in a statement early Thursday. “We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the club, and we wish them the best of luck for the future.

“We will be making no further comment at this time.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ- Real Madrid and UEFA Reach Agreement That Formally Ends Divisive Super League Project

Forest finished seventh in the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo last season, missing out on a Champions League spot after a poor end to the season. Nuno signed a three-year deal at the City Ground in June 2025, but was fired in September after a breakdown in his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Advertisement

Former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was brought in as the Portuguese coach’s replacement, but lasted only 40 days in the job with Marinakis ending his tenure within minutes of a 3-0 defeat against Chelsea.