PSG Forward Ousmane Dembele Voted Ligue 1’s Best Player For A 2nd Straight Season

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele has won Ligue 1's player of the season award for the second straight year. Dembélé won the award late Monday night as a PSG player claimed it for the 10th straight time. Kylian Mbappé won five in a row before joining Real Madrid.

Alexandre Lacazette was the last non-PSG player to win it when playing for Lyon in 2015. The prize was not awarded during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 campaign.

Dembele starred in PSG's league title win last season with 21 goals and went on to win the Ballon d'Or, but has had less of an impact this campaign because of injuries. He has 10 goals and coach Luis Enrique has used him more sparingly, starting him in only nine league games.

Dembele's performances have arguably been more impactful in the Champions League, with PSG aiming for a second straight title after beating Bayern Munich in the semifinals. Dembélé’s early goal in the return leg earned PSG a 1-1 draw and put it through 6-5 on aggregate.

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PSG plays Premier League leader Arsenal in the final on May 30. PSG teammate Désiré Doué was voted the league's best young player for the second straight season. The 20-year-old forward's winning goal against Brest on Sunday put PSG on the verge of a record-extending 14th league title.

PSG is six points ahead of second-placed Lens with two games left and with a vastly superior goal difference. PSG only needs a draw at Lens on Wednesday in their rescheduled match to clinch the title. Pierre Sage won the best coach award for turning Lens into a surprise title contender in his first season in charge, and with far fewer resources than cash-rich PSG. Robin Risser won the best goalkeeper award for Lens.

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