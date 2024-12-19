sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:48 IST, December 19th 2024

PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma's face bloodied after sliced by cleat while making save

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's face was bloodied after being hit by an opponent's cleat in a French league game against Monaco on Wednesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Gianluigi Donnarumma | Image: AP

 Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's face was bloodied after being hit by an opponent's cleat in a French league game against Monaco on Wednesday.

The Italy international took the studs of Wilfried Singo's cleat in the 17th minute at the Stade Louis II.

Singo, whose shot had been blocked, tried to jump over the sliding Donnarumma but instead struck his face.

Pictures showed that Donnarumma was cut below his right eye. Singo, who had already been warned, was lucky to avoid a red card.

Donnarumma was left lying on the pitch while receiving treatment. He finally stood up and walked away to be replaced by Matvey Safonov.

