Updated 27 February 2026 at 20:40 IST
PSG Hit By Injuries Ahead Of Champions League Round Of 16 Face-Off With Chelsea
French league leader Paris Saint-Germain will be without injured star forward Ousmane Dembélé for Saturday’s trip to Le Havre.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
French league leader Paris Saint-Germain will be without injured star forward Ousmane Dembélé for Saturday’s trip to Le Havre.
PSG said in a statement on Friday that the Ballon d’Or winner remains sidelined after suffering a calf injury and is training on his own. It’s unclear whether Dembélé will recover in time for the title holder’s clash with Chelsea next month in the Champions League round of 16.
The midfielder Senny Mayulu, who is continuing his individual training sessions, will also be missing against Le Havre.
ALSO READ- Bodø/Glimt To Face Sporting Lisbon In Champions League Round Of 16, Real Madrid And Man City Paired Yet Again
Advertisement
PSG added that Fabian Ruiz will carry out an adapted individual training program over the next two weeks to relieve his knee pain. Fellow midfielder João Neves, who is hampered by a left ankle injury, will remain having treatment over the coming days.
Advertisement
The club has a two-point lead over Lens in the French league after 23 rounds.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 27 February 2026 at 20:40 IST