PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

Matchweek four of eight will feature an exorbitant clash as two undefeated sides in the UEFA Champions League will look to put all on the line to bag crucial points. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be hosting Bayern Munich at the French capital, and both teams will look to put up a clinical performance to secure a spot at the top.

PSG and Bayern Munich have remained undefeated in all the group-stage clashes in the UCL, and a win would put the winning side into a favourable position for the Round of 16 competition.

European Heavyweights Set To Collide As PSG Hosts Bayern Munich In UCL Group-Stage Fixture

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been clinical in its UCL title defence, having been undefeated in the competition so far. They are one win away from securing a qualification spot.

Luis Enrique's side possesses incredible firepower, with the Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé expected to be a part of the competition. The Parisians would look to rely on the home advantage and stand guard against Bayern Munich's on-field brilliance.

Advertisement

Having defeated teams like Club Brugge, Pafos and FIFA Club World Cup Champions Chelsea, Bayern Munich has been nothing short of impressive with their form.

The Bundesliga titans' tactical discipline has made them one of the top favourites to win the competition this season. Bayern is undefeated, having a perfect 15 wins in the 15 matches they have played across competitions so far. They would look to silence the Paris crowd with their discipline.

Advertisement

Also Read: Lamine Yamal And Marcus Rashford Score As Barcelona Rebounds From Clasico Loss

The fixture will be all about the clash of two European heavyweights who are in peak form. One side will be tamed, while the other will gain a significant advantage in the UCL competition.

PSG vs Bayern Munich: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where Will The PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

Also Read: West Ham Rallies To Beat Newcastle For First Home Win In Eight Months

How To Watch The PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.