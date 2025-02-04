PSG vs Le Mans LIVE Streaming: How To Watch The French Cup Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

French giants Paris Saint Germain will take on Le Mans in their round of 16 match in the French Cup. Le Mans is a second division club in France which is looking to win the championship so that they can join the French top division, the Ligue 1. Paris Saint Germain are the heavyweights of French football and will be looking to put up a dominant performance against the much smaller club in their round of 16 match of the French Cup. Paris Saint Germain go into the match as favourites.