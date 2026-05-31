PSG’s Champions League Triumph Marred as Paris Police Detain Dozens of Fans Over Violence, Vandalism During Celebrations | WATCH VIDEO

Champions League: It was a night to remember for Paris Saint-Germain fans as the club went on to clinch their 2nd UCL title, but things turned ugly in Paris as fans clashed. Paris police detained dozens of people after violence disrupted celebrations late Saturday as a group tried to storm a police station in the French capital.

Fans Turn Violent

Fans filled avenues near the Arc de Triomphe, setting off flares and honking horns. About 20,000 people crowded the Champs-Elysees as police worked to manage the situation.

The Paris police reported that smaller groups caused unrest in multiple areas, vandalizing shops and starting fires. Several cars were torched and one officer was injured. Police dispersed people who tried to storm a police station in the 8th Arrondissement.

Advertisement

According to a report, police contained around 1,000 people near PSG’s stadium in the 16th Arrondissement and removed barricades built from bicycles.After PSG’s first title in May last year — when 201 people were injured in Paris and over 500 were arrested nationwide — the city was on high alert, with 8,000 officers deployed.

Arsenal comfortable defending

There were times when it looked as though Arsenal’s Champions League losing streak would be snapped. Especially when PSG looked so short of ideas after going behind to Havertz’s breakaway early goal.

Advertisement