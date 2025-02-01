Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

One of the most exciting fixtures on the ISL calendar as two top class teams currently the ISL will be facing off against each other. Bengaluru FC have fallen from form as they have managed to not even win a single game in their last five matches. They have four losses and one draw. Punjab FC are not doing too well either as they have fallen down to ninth position and do not have any wins in their past 5 games. They have managed three losses and two draws.

Where will Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

When will Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC will be played on Saturday, 1st February at 5:00 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC live on OneFootball.

Read More: Mbappé back In Training With Real Madrid As Spanish League Resumes

How to watch Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?