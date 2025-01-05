Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters will face off in their ISL match today as Kerala Blasters will be travelling to New Delhi to take on the home team. Both of these teams are towards the lower end of the ISL table and will be looking to gain a few places. Punjab FC are currently in eighth and Kerala Blasters are in tenth.

Where will Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

When will Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters will be played on Sunday, January 5th at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters live on OneFootball.

How to watch Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters live on OneFootball.

How to watch Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?