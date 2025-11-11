Raffaele Palladino Replaces Ivan Jurić As Atalanta’s New Manager

Former Monza and Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino was named Atalanta’s new manager on Tuesday.

Palladino replaces Ivan Jurić , who was fired on Monday amid a seven-match winless streak in Serie A that has left Atalanta in 13th place. The sacking came two days after a 3-0 loss at home to promoted Sassuolo.

The 41-year-old Palladino was successful at Monza and Fiorentina but surprisingly left Fiorentina after guiding the Viola to a sixth-place finish and a run to the Conference League semifinals last season.

Atalanta said it signed Palladino through next season.

Advertisement

He’ll make his debut at defending champion Napoli next week after the international break.

Following consecutive losses that followed five straight draws, Atalanta trails Serie A leaders Inter Milan and Roma by 11 points.

Advertisement

Roma is coached by Gasperini, who left Atalanta after nine mostly successful seasons in charge and was replaced by Jurić.

In the Champions League, Atalanta has two wins, one draw and one loss. Palladino’s second match in charge will be a visit to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.