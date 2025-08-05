Durand Cup 2025, Group E, Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Highlights: Malaysian Armed Forces Beat Rangdajied United 1-0

Durand Cup 2025, Group E, Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Highlights: A second-half strike by forward Nasir Yasa was enough as the Malaysian Armed Forces defeated Rangdajied United 1-0 in SHillong on Tuesday. Despite several attempts from the Shillong side, they couldn't convert those chances and had to leave the pitch empty-handed.
Durand Cup 2025, Group E, Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Highlights: Rangdajied United now stand at the bottom of Group E and will face NorthEast United FC on August 11 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.
A goal from Nasir helps the Malaysian Armed Forces to end the Durand Cup 2025 campaign on a high. They beat Rangdajied United 1-0 in Shillong.
Rangdajied United still have sufficient time to pull one back.
Balan delivers a beautiful ball, but Wadshwa heads it straight to the goalkeeper.
A shot from Freddy deflects off a Malaysian player and goes for a corner.
A defensive lapse from Rangdajied United allows the Malaysian Armed Forces to pounce on and Nasir blasts into the net to ake it 1-0.
Balan floats in a dangerous free kick inside the box but no Rangdajied United players manage to get a touch in front of the goal.
A looping header arrives towards the goal but a Rangdajied defender clears the ball off the goal line.
The second half has kicked off in Shillong.
It has been a one-way street in the first half as Rangdajied United have created many chances but have failed to convert them.
2two minutes left for the half-time plus the added time.
Bantip controls a cross delightfully and blasts it into the net. But the referee calls it off-side.
A careless long-range shot from a Rangdajied United player doesn't help the home side.
A goalkick from the Malaysian goalkeeper comes straight to a Rangdajied United player but the referee whisles it for an off-side.
Malaysian Armed Forces' Mohammed Arif has been brandished a yellow card.
Right back Bantip wins the ball and launches a shot but it misses the target by a whisker.
Wadshwa fails to get any touch on a freekick as Rangdajied United continue for that early lead.
A momentary lapse from a Malaysian defender allows Manbha to pounce in, and he shoots it towards the goal. But the goalkeeper parries it away.
Ranjdajied United are trying to play from the back but Asmi intercepts it and makes his way through to the penalty box. But Rangdajied's defence clears the ball.
Rangdajied United are using their channels to get the ball into the opponent penalty box.
Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces has kicked off in Shillong.
In another Group C encounter, Indian Army FT edged past a resilient ten-man Tribhuvan Army FC at the JRD Sports Complex on Tuesday.
The Durand Cup 2025 match between Rangdajied United and Malaysian Armed Forces will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, from 7 PM IST. The match will be televised live on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
Rangdajied United will host the Malaysian Armed Forces in a Durand Cup Group E encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, on Tuesday.