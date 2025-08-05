Durand Cup 2025, Group E, Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Highlights: Malaysian Armed Forces Beat Rangdajied United 1-0

Rangdajied United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM FA) Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group F Match Up | Image: Durand Cup

Durand Cup 2025, Group E, Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Highlights: A second-half strike by forward Nasir Yasa was enough as the Malaysian Armed Forces defeated Rangdajied United 1-0 in SHillong on Tuesday. Despite several attempts from the Shillong side, they couldn't convert those chances and had to leave the pitch empty-handed.