Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Football News /
  • Durand Cup 2025, Group E, Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Highlights: Malaysian Armed Forces Beat Rangdajied United 1-0
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 5 August 2025 at 21:47 IST

Durand Cup 2025, Group E, Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Highlights: Malaysian Armed Forces Beat Rangdajied United 1-0

Rangdajied United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Highlights: The Malaysian Armed Forces defeated Rangdajied United 1-0 to finish their Durand Cup 2025 campaign on a high.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow : Google News Icon  
Rangdajied United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM FA) Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group F Match Up
Rangdajied United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM FA) Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group F Match Up | Image: Durand Cup

Durand Cup 2025, Group E, Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Highlights: A second-half strike by forward Nasir Yasa was enough as the Malaysian Armed Forces defeated Rangdajied United 1-0 in SHillong on Tuesday. Despite several attempts from the Shillong side, they couldn't convert those chances and had to leave the pitch empty-handed.

Live Blog

Durand Cup 2025, Group E, Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Highlights: Rangdajied United now stand at the bottom of Group E and will face NorthEast United FC on August 11 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

5 August 2025 at 21:40 IST

Durand Cup live score: Malaysian Armed Forces defeated Rangdajied United 1-0

A goal from Nasir helps the Malaysian Armed Forces to end the Durand Cup 2025 campaign on a high. They beat Rangdajied United 1-0 in Shillong.

5 August 2025 at 20:49 IST

Durand Cup live score: Time is running out for Rangdajied United

Rangdajied United still have sufficient time to pull one back.

5 August 2025 at 20:41 IST

Durand Cup 2025, Group E, Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Rangdajied United miss a golden chance

Balan delivers a beautiful ball, but Wadshwa heads it straight to the goalkeeper.

5 August 2025 at 20:36 IST

Durand Cup 2024 live: Rangdajied United pushing for equaliser

A shot from Freddy deflects off a Malaysian player and goes for a corner.

5 August 2025 at 20:30 IST

Durand Cup live score: Malaysian Armed Forces take the lead

A defensive lapse from Rangdajied United allows the Malaysian Armed Forces to pounce on and Nasir blasts into the net to ake it 1-0.

5 August 2025 at 20:20 IST

Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Another chance for Rangdajied United

Balan floats in a dangerous free kick inside the box but no Rangdajied United players manage to get a touch in front of the goal.

5 August 2025 at 20:17 IST

Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Rangdajied survive a scare

A looping header arrives towards the goal but a Rangdajied defender clears the ball off the goal line.

5 August 2025 at 20:14 IST

Durand Cup 2025 live score: Second half has resumed

The second half has kicked off in Shillong.

5 August 2025 at 19:47 IST

Durand Cup live score: Halftime, RUFC 0-0 MAFFT

It has been a one-way street in the first half as Rangdajied United have created many chances but have failed to convert them.

5 August 2025 at 19:43 IST

Durand Cup live score: halftime looming ahead

2two minutes left for the half-time plus the added time.

5 August 2025 at 19:40 IST

Durand Cup live score: Off side for Rangdajied United

Bantip controls a cross delightfully and blasts it into the net. But the referee calls it off-side.

5 August 2025 at 19:36 IST

Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Rangdajied United continue to push

A careless long-range shot from a Rangdajied United player doesn't help the home side.

5 August 2025 at 19:25 IST

Durand Cup live score: Malaysian Armed Forces are treading dangerously

A goalkick from the Malaysian goalkeeper comes straight to a Rangdajied United player but the referee whisles it for an off-side.

5 August 2025 at 19:21 IST

Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces live score: First card of the match

Malaysian Armed Forces' Mohammed Arif has been brandished a yellow card.

5 August 2025 at 19:17 IST

Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces live score: Attacks after attacks for Rangdajied United

Right back Bantip wins the ball and launches a shot but it misses the target by a whisker.

5 August 2025 at 19:16 IST

Durand Cup live score: Another chance gets begging

Wadshwa fails to get any touch on a freekick as Rangdajied United continue for that early lead.

5 August 2025 at 19:12 IST

Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces: Another attack from the Shillong side

A momentary lapse from a Malaysian defender allows Manbha to pounce in, and he shoots it towards the goal. But the goalkeeper parries it away.

5 August 2025 at 19:11 IST

Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces live score: Malayasian Armed Forces pushing for an early lead

Ranjdajied United are trying to play from the back but Asmi intercepts it and makes his way through to the penalty box. But Rangdajied's defence clears the ball.

5 August 2025 at 19:04 IST

Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces: Positive start for Rangdajied United

Rangdajied United are using their channels to get the ball into the opponent penalty box.

5 August 2025 at 19:02 IST

Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Durand Cup Live Score: Match kicks off

Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces has kicked off in Shillong.

5 August 2025 at 18:50 IST

Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Durand Cup Live Score: India Army defeat Tribhuvan Army FC 1-0

In another Group C encounter, Indian Army FT edged past a resilient ten-man Tribhuvan Army FC at the JRD Sports Complex on Tuesday.

5 August 2025 at 18:56 IST

Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Durand Cup Live Score: Time, venue and live streaming

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Rangdajied United and Malaysian Armed Forces will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, from 7 PM IST. The match will be televised live on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

5 August 2025 at 18:39 IST

Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Durand Cup Live Score: Rangdajied United will target a win in Group E enounter

Rangdajied United will host the Malaysian Armed Forces in a Durand Cup Group E encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, on Tuesday.

Published 5 August 2025 at 18:44 IST