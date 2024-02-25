Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

Raphinha stars as Barcelona beats Getafe 4-0 to move into 2nd place in Spain

At the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, Raphinha gave Barcelona the lead in the twentieth minute of play as Barcelona beats Getafe 4-0.

Associated Press Television News
Raphinha
Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Raphinha made the most of starting again for Barcelona by scoring one goal and playing a part in two more to lead a 4-0 rout of Getafe on Saturday.

Barcelona’s biggest win since September saw it move past Girona and provisionally claim second place in the Spanish league.

Advertisement

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 20th minute at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. The Brazil winger then participated in passing moves to help João Félix and Frenkie de Jong add goals in the 53rd and 61st. Substitute Fermin López rounded it off with a goal in stoppage time.

Leader Real Madrid is five points clear of Barcelona before it hosts Sevilla on Sunday. Girona, which fell into third place, is one point adrift of Barcelona before playing Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

Advertisement

Barcelona had been struggling at its stadium with only one win in its previous three home games, including a 5-3 debacle to Villarreal that prompted coach Xavi Hernández to announce he would not see out the final year of his contract next season.

But after recent stumbles by Girona, the biggest of the two Catalan clubs finds itself in position to at least become Madrid’s closest chaser with a third of the season remaining.

Advertisement

Raphinha, a key part of Barcelona’s costly rebuild two summers ago, was injured earlier this season and lost his spot in the starting 11 when teenager Lamine Yamal broke out as the team’s next great hope.

“I am especially happy because I was having fewer minutes since coming back from injury, but the most important thing is the win that keeps us alive in the league,” Raphinha said. “It is a privilege to compete with Lamine ... Watching Lamine play so well makes me play better. And I am sure that he feels the same way.”

Advertisement

Raphinha led Barcelona’s attack with his speed down the right side that repeatedly beat Getafe’s high back line.

Raphinha latched onto a long ball by Jules Koundé and slotted a left-footed shot inside the far post to put the hosts ahead.

Advertisement

He had another good chance to score on the break in the 40th, but he fired too high with only the ‘keeper to beat.

Getafe threatened to level early in the second half when Luis Milla’s long strike hit the post after goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen got a touch.

Advertisement

But Barcelona again broke Getafe’s pressure when Andreas Christensen charged from his spot as holding midfielder to receive a through ball by Raphinha that played him clear on the right flank. Christensen squared the ball for Felix to finish off.

Raphinha helped make it three when he drew goalkeeper David Soria off the line and laid off for De Jong. De Jong then assisted López for his goal.

Advertisement

Getafe stayed in 10th place.

“We insisted on playing with a high back line, but we didn’t execute well at any point,” Getafe coach José Bordalás said about his team’s worst loss of the season. “We even tried moving players into different positions to try to improve, but my team was never itself and never comfortable. We have to forget this game and just move on.”

Advertisement

LUKA’S DOUBLE

Luka Romero scored his first goals since joining Almeria on loan from AC Milan last month to help limit Atletico Madrid to a 2-2 draw.

Advertisement

Romero canceled out the opener by Ángel Correa with a long strike in the 27th. Atletico’s Rodrigo de Paul put the visitors ahead before the 19-year-old Romero struck again in the 64th.

The draw at bottom side Almeria left Atletico in fourth place but just three points ahead of Athletic Bilbao.

Advertisement

Also, Matija Nastasic’s 88th-minute equalizer gave Mallorca a 1-1 draw at Alaves.

Valencia’s game at Granada was postponed after the visiting team requested not to play in the aftermath of a deadly fire in the eastern city of Valencia on Thursday.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

12 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

12 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

12 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

12 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

12 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

12 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

12 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

18 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

19 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CS Professional Programme Results 2023 declared

    Education20 minutes ago

  2. SAG Awards 2024: Cillian Murphy To Pedro Pascal- Full List Of Winners

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  3. Video Of Craziest Bengali Bride Ever Dancing To Taylor Swift's Hit Song

    India News28 minutes ago

  4. Broadcom to close $3.8 billion deal with KKR to sell its EUC business

    Tech 30 minutes ago

  5. Kerala AKSHAYA AK-640 Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners

    Info31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo