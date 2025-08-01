Durand Cup 2025 Highlights, Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT: Indian Navy 2-1 Real Kashmir at Full Time

Updated 1 August 2025 at 18:14 IST
The Durand Cup 2025 match between Real Kashmir FC and Indian Navy FT was expected to be a walkover for the former side, but instead it was the latter team who emerged victorious on Friday (August 1) at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur. Indian Navy beat Kashmir 2-1 in what has arguably been the biggest upset result of the tournament so far, and one of Indian football's younger teams were stunned by the Navy side who showed not only a more clinical edge when it mattered most, but also a defensive steel that saw them defend well for large parts of the game.
Real Kashmir FC went behind early thanks to a goal from Vijay Marandi almost as soon as the match started. Thereafter, they did well to defend their lead till the end of the first half. Their resistance came to an end in the second half a little after the hour mark, but the Navy retook the lead again courtesy of Sreyas. That goal proved enough to be the winner for the Navy, who not sit atop Group F in a result that no one saw coming.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: It is full time and Indian Navy have beaten Real Kashmir FC. Wow! Who would have seen that coming? They are now top of Group F and Kashmir? Well, they need 2 big wins to make it to the next round now. What a result for Indian Navy.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Kashmir are looking and looking hard for an equaliser, but the Indian Navy are defending for their lives.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: We are now into injury time, of which there have been 6 minutes added on. Will a Kashmir goal be forthcoming at this time?
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Real Kashmir FC have had a lot of possession but done very little with it. Indian Navy are able to defend fairly comfortably.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: We are into the final 10 minutes plus added time, but the scoreline remains unchanged. What can Real Kashmir FC do to change that?
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Real Kashmir FC will need to throw the kitchen sink at this game to have a chance at finding another equaliser. Indian Navy are in the driver's seat now.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: WOW! What a goal. A mazy run leads to the Navy #9 Shreyas being put clean through on goal and he smashes it home from there. Amazing. The Navy have the lead back!
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: GOAL! An excellent cross from Toure is met by Sessegnon, whose first-time finish from close range loops over the goalkeeper Furqan Ahmed. And now it is game on - Real Kashmir have equalised!
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: We are past the hour mark now and Indian Navy have done admirably well to keep holding wave after wave of Real Kashmir FC attacks at bay.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Oh dear oh dear. Tareck is found by a loopy cross from a free-kick but absolutely fluffs his header from close range. Indian Navy continue to hang on for now…
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Kashmir are reaching the frustrating territory now, as they are seemingly unable to be clinical when it matters most.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: The game has settled into a familiar groove - Real Kashmir FC attack, and Indian Navy are happy to defend deep. The scoreline remains untroubled as of now.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: We are back underway at Imphal. Can the Navy somehow hold on to their lead in the second half too?
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: While we await the beginning of the second half, check out this highlight reel from the player's warm-up before the match.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: It is half-time and Real Kashmir FC remain behind. An early goal from Indian Navy is what seperates the two sides, and this is shaping up to be quite the upset.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: There will be 4 minutes added on in this half. Indian Navy need to cling on tight to this lead.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Kashmir look reinvigorated after the water break and their attacking patterns are looking better. The key thing though? Still no equaliser for them.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: The Indian Navy are still ahead at the half hour mark, which is commendable. This will be a well-earned drinks break for them. The next target will be keeping the scoreline like this till half-time.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Credit where it is due, Real Kashmir FC have responded well to being a goal down. But they need to take their chances or run the risk of losing the game.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Oh Real Kashmir. Ahteeb Dar is put clean through on goal but is unable to lob the goalkeeper with the ball bouncing. The forward frustratedly bangs the ground too. He knows that was a good chance.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: We're at the halfway mark of the first half and the Indian Navy side are defending commendably well. They have made life very tough for Real Kashmir FC, but then their striker Tareck manages a shot from a good position but only hits the side netting!
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: It is just not happening for Real Kashmir FC right now. They are making a few passes here or there but not into the dangerous areas and the Navy defenders are doing well to repel them.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Oh that was a close! An in-swinging corner sees goalkeeper Furqan Ahmed come out to deal with it but he punches at air and an Indian Navy footballer gets on the end of the loose ball but parries it over. So nearly a costly error.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Real Kashmir are going forward in search of an equaliser. Fair to say they would not have been expecting to be in this position, but here we are!
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: GOAL! Is an upset loading?! A cross from the right flank is met by Vijay Marandi, whose loopy finish creeps into the back of the net. And Real Kashmir are behind!
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Both teams have looked to surge forward when they got the chance. Good start to the match so far!
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: And the match has begun in Imphal! This has the makings of a decent match, but who will get an early goal?
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Here's a look at the playing XI of both sides.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: It is actually nice to see that the fans in Imphal have come in decent numbers for what is essentially a neutral game featuring no Manipur teams.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Hear from the Indian Navy coach ahead of their Durand Cup 2025 game against Real Kashmir FC.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Both Real Kashmir FC and the Indian Navy have arrived in the stadium for their Durand Cup 2025 match.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: The match will kick off in half an hour now and the anticipation for it is surely rising in Imphal. The Durand Cup 2025 has been a fun tournament to watch this far, after all.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Real Kashmir and the Indian Navy are both in Group F, which also features NEROCA FC and TRAU FC. Both the latter teams played out a draw in their opener, meaning a win for either RKFC or INFT will take them top of the table.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: As mentioned before, this match takes place in Imphal - and the fan support for it is sure to be excellent.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Ahead of the Durand Cup 2025, hear what Real Kashmir FC head coach Ishfaq Ahmed had to say about the team's strategies, plans and a lot more.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: While we wait for today's match to start, check out the highlights from yesterday's late kick-off between Mohun Bagan SG and Mohammedan SC here.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: The match is set to take place in the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur. Stay tuned for team news shortly…
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Real Kashmir FC are set to take on Indian Navy FT in what is the opening Durand Cup 2025 match for both sides in Group F. That match begins at 4PM IST.
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Updates: Hello and welcome to Republic's live coverage of the Durand Cup 2025, the oldest tournament in the history of Asian and Indian football! It is sure to be a cracker of a day with 2 interesting games lined up.
Published 1 August 2025 at 15:00 IST