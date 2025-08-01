Durand Cup 2025 Highlights, Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Navy FT: Indian Navy 2-1 Real Kashmir at Full Time

Real Kashmir will take on Indian Navy FT in a Durand Cup 2025 Group F match. | Image: X/@thedurandcup

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Real Kashmir FC and Indian Navy FT was expected to be a walkover for the former side, but instead it was the latter team who emerged victorious on Friday (August 1) at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur. Indian Navy beat Kashmir 2-1 in what has arguably been the biggest upset result of the tournament so far, and one of Indian football's younger teams were stunned by the Navy side who showed not only a more clinical edge when it mattered most, but also a defensive steel that saw them defend well for large parts of the game.

