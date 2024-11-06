Published 09:48 IST, November 6th 2024
Real Madrid and AC Milan Pay Tribute to Victims of Deadly Valencia Floods in Champions League Match
Real Madrid and AC Milan honored the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia before their Champions League match on Tuesday.Players from both teams entered the field wearing shirts with the words “We are all Valencia,” written in Spanish on Madrid’s kits and in Italian on AC Milan's.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Real Madrid and AC Milan pay tribute to victims of deadly Valencia floods in Champions League match | Image: AP
Advertisement
09:48 IST, November 6th 2024