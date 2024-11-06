sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:48 IST, November 6th 2024

Real Madrid and AC Milan Pay Tribute to Victims of Deadly Valencia Floods in Champions League Match

Real Madrid and AC Milan honored the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia before their Champions League match on Tuesday.Players from both teams entered the field wearing shirts with the words “We are all Valencia,” written in Spanish on Madrid’s kits and in Italian on AC Milan's.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
09:48 IST, November 6th 2024