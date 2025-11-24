Updated 24 November 2025 at 12:30 IST
Real Madrid Apologizes For Showing Wrong Player In Tribute To Diogo Jota and André Silva
Real Madrid has apologized after showing a photo of the wrong player in a video tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who died in a car crash in Spain in July
Portugal supporters hold a shirt with the number of late Portuguese player Diogo Jota | Image: Associated Press
Instead of a photo of Silva, Madrid used an image of Elche player André da Silva during Madrid’s general assembly on Sunday.
“There was an error in the institutional video,” Madrid president Florentino Pérez said. “We apologize, it was a human error.”
Madrid drew 2-2 at Elche later Sunday in the Spanish league.
