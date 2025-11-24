Republic World
Updated 24 November 2025 at 12:30 IST

Real Madrid Apologizes For Showing Wrong Player In Tribute To Diogo Jota and André Silva

Real Madrid has apologized after showing a photo of the wrong player in a video tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who died in a car crash in Spain in July

Real Madrid has apologized after showing a photo of the wrong player in a video tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who died in a car crash in Spain in July.

Instead of a photo of Silva, Madrid used an image of Elche player André da Silva during Madrid’s general assembly on Sunday.

“There was an error in the institutional video,” Madrid president Florentino Pérez said. “We apologize, it was a human error.”

Madrid drew 2-2 at Elche later Sunday in the Spanish league.

Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya

Published On: 24 November 2025 at 12:30 IST