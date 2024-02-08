English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

Real Madrid beats Atletico 5-3 in extra time to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid 5-3 in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia thanks to two goals in extra time.

Associated Press Television News
Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham
Antonio Rudiger celebrates scoring their first goal with Jude Bellingham during the Semi Final of Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Al Awal Park Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Two late goals in extra time gave Real Madrid a 5-3 win over Atletico Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Antoine Griezmann scored one of Atletico's goals to surpass Luis Aragonés as the club’s all-time top scorer with 174 goals.

Advertisement

Madrid will play Sunday's final against either Barcelona or Osasuna, who meet on Thursday in Riyadh.

Atletico took the lead with a header by Mario Hermoso after a cross by Griezmann six minutes into the match, but Madrid went ahead with Antonio Rüdiger scoring in the 20th and Ferland Mendy in the 29th.

Advertisement

Griezmann scored his milestone goal with a right-footed shot from outside the area in the 37th.

An own-goal by Rüdiger in the 78th put Atletico ahead again before Dani Carvajal equalized in the 85th to send the game into extra time.

Advertisement

Atletico defender Stefan Savic found his own net while trying to intercept a cross by Carvajal in the 116th, and Brahim Díaz sealed Madrid’s win in stoppage time by hitting the open net after Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak had left his area to try to score an equalizer the other way.

It was the first of three matches in less than a month between the Madrid rivals. They will also meet in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish league.

Advertisement

Atletico and Madrid also met in the 2020 final, with Madrid winning on penalties in what marked the first time the Super Cup was taken to Saudi Arabia in a lucrative multi-year deal for the clubs and the Spanish soccer federation.

It was a mostly quiet crowd during Wednesday match, and there seemed to be jeers during the moment of silence in honor of German great Franz Beckenbauer , who died this week.

Advertisement

The Super Cup’s new “final four” format pits together the top two teams in the Spanish league last season and the last two Copa del Rey finalists.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  2. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement