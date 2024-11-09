Published 20:55 IST, November 9th 2024
Real Madrid Defender Eder Militão Carried Off On A Stretcher With Leg Injury
Real Madrid defender Éder Militão crumbled to the ground in the rival’s area and held the back of his right knee. The 26-year-old Brazil center back pulled his jersey over his face as medics carried him off.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Eder Militao is stretchered off the pitch after an injury during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium | Image: AP Photo
