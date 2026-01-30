Real Madrid Eye Unai Emery As Next Managerial Candidate Following Arbeloa's Champions League Blow - Report

Real Madrid are enduring one of their most difficult seasons in recent years. The arrival of Alvaro Arbeloa in the dugout to replace Xabi Alonso did not seem to have made much impact, as the club faced a defeat to Benfica and missed out on a direct spot in the Champions League round of 16.

Eliminated from the Copa del Rey, second in the La Liga table, and outside the top eight in the UEFA Champions League, Los Blancos are heading for a disappointing season. As per Marca, the management is aware that the problem at Santiago Bernabeu goes beyond tactics. The team is currently marked by egos, individualism, and a lack of cohesion that has been exposed at key moments.

Which is why the sporting management of the club is reportedly working on a change in direction for next season. As reported by Marca, Los Blancos are eyeing Aston Villa manager Unai Emery to take charge of the Madrid squad next season.

Advertisement

Unai Emery Reportedly In The Running To Takeover At Bernabeu

As per Marca, Real Madrid believes Unai Emery to be the perfect fit for the role. Although Emery does not have a galactic media personality, his achievements so far are hard to match.

Unai Emery has won nearly 30 titles so far in his coaching career, including four Europa League titles, one Copa Del Ray, an FA Cup, a Ligue 1, a Community Shield, and a Coupe de France. Additionally, he has also won several Super Cups and is considered one of the most successful Spanish coaches.

Advertisement

ALSO READ- Real Madrid Refocuse On La Liga After Stunning Loss To Benfica In Champions League

Unai Emery's Reaction To Real Madrid's Interest

The Aston Villa manager remained tight-lipped when asked about the interest from the Spanish giants. As per Goal, Emery told the reporters that he had 'Nothing to say about it.'