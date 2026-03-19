Real Madrid Hit By Another Setback; Thibaut Courtois Sustains Muscle Injury, Likely To Miss Bayern Munich Clash

Real Madrid have suffered another major blow ahead of crucial fixtures on their schedule. Star Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has sustained a muscle injury that will keep him sidelined for almost six weeks.

On March 18, during Real Madrid’s commanding 2-1 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, Courtois was forced off the field in the 46th minute after suffering the injury. Andriy Lunin replaced him between the posts.

Earlier, several media reports suggested that Courtois had sustained the injury during practice and played the first half of the game despite the setback.

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Real Madrid Confirm Thibaut Courtois' Injury

Real Madrid confirmed the news on their official social media handle on Thursday, March 19, stating:

“Following tests carried out today on our player Thibaut Courtois by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his right quadriceps. His recovery will be monitored.”

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Thibaut Courtois To Miss Crucial Matches With Real Madrid

The injury is a huge blow for Los Blancos, who have crucial matches lined up. In the ongoing 2025–26 season, Courtois has made vital saves and played a key role in keeping Real Madrid in contention for both the La Liga and Champions League titles.

Real Madrid will face Atletico Madrid in their upcoming La Liga fixture on March 23 at the Santiago Bernabéu. They will also take on Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League at the Bernabéu on Wednesday, April 8.