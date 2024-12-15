Published 08:26 IST, December 15th 2024
Real Madrid Let Go Of Golden Opportunity As Ancelotti's Men Draw 3-3 Against Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid missed the chance to go to the top of the La Liga table as they drew 3-3 against Rayo Vallecano.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
It was another tough night for Real Madrid as they succumbed to a 3-3 draw in their match against Rayo Vallecano. Real Madrid had a glorious chance to go ahead of arch-rivals FC Barcelona had they won their match against Vallecano. With the draw, Real Madrid have also opened themselves up to being overtaken by their city rivals Atletico Madrid and with a win Barcelona can pull a gap between themselves and Real Madrid.
Real Madrid Draw 3-3 Against Rayo Vallecano In La Liga Match
Real Madrid was held at Rayo Vallecano to 3-3 in a thrilling derby on Saturday, missing a chance to overtake Barcelona at the top of La Liga.
Rayo set a fast pace and stunned the powerhouse with two headed goals from Unai López and Abdul Mumin to lead 2-0 by the 36th minute.
Federico Valverde struck with a powerful shot from well outside the area to pull one back for Madrid then Jude Bellingham headed the visitors level from a pass by Rodrygo just before halftime.
Madrid looked on course to completing a comeback win when Rodrygo put them in front for the first time with a deflected shot in the 56th.
But Rayo midfield leader Isi Palazón stretched out a boot to steer Florian Lejeune’s shot past Thibaut Courtois in the 64th.
Real Madrid Played Without Striker Kylian Mbappe As Frenchman Nurses Injury
Madrid was without striker Kylian Mbappé, who is nursing a left-thigh injury. Vinícius Júnior went on as a second-half substitute. Goalie Augusto Batalla saved the Brazilian’s best effort in the final period.
Madrid remained second, one point behind Barcelona. FC Barcelona plays Leganes next in La Liga.
(With Inputs From AP)
Updated 08:26 IST, December 15th 2024