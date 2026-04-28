Real Madrid Star Eder Militao Ruled Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Due To Hamstring Injury

Brazil and Real Madrid defender Éder Militão underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix a hamstring problem that is set to keep him from playing in the World Cup.

The recovery process for these types of surgeries is at least a few months, according to Spanish media reports. Brazil makes its World Cup debut on June 14, in less than seven weeks.

Militão was hurt in Madrid's 2-1 win over Alaves in La Liga last week.

Madrid said the central defender successfully underwent surgery “for the rupture of the proximal tendon of the biceps femoris in his left leg.”

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“Militão will begin his recovery work in the coming days,” Madrid added, without giving a timetable for the player's return.

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