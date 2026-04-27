Real Madrid Suffer Huge Blow Weeks Before El Clasico, Kylian Mbappe Sustains Injury Ahead Of FC Barcelona Clash

Real Madrid confirmed a left leg injury to their superstar player Kylian Mbappe on Monday, April 27.

A statement issued by the club on Monday said that the 27-year-old's recovery will be monitored. It is not clear yet if it will affect his participation in the ongoing FIFA World Cup from June onwards. Placed in Group I with Senegal, Iraq and Norway, France will start against Senegal from June 16 onwards.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a semitendinosus muscle injury in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored," the statement said.

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Earlier, Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said that Mbappe experienced discomfort and requested to be substituted during Friday's 1-1 draw against Real Betis on Saturday, according to ESPN.

During the clash, Frenchman Mbappe was asked to come off late in the second half and was substituted in the 81st minute, immediately heading towards the dressing room. He was replaced by Gonzalo Garcia, according to ESPN.

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"I have no idea [what's wrong with Mbappe]," Arbeloa had said in his post-match news conference as quoted by ESPN. "He felt some discomfort. We will see how he evolves over the next few days," he added.

Mbappe has been the top scorer during the ongoing La-Liga season, with 24 goals. He is doubtful for the 'El Clasico' clash against arch-rivals Barcelona on May 11.

Real Madrid are in second place in La Liga with 23 wins, five draws and five losses after 33 games with 74 points, 11 points away from table-toppers Barcelona.