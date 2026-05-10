Real Madrid Suffer Major Blow! Kylian Mbappe Ruled Out Of Heavyweight FC Barcelona Clash In La Liga

Real Madrid have suffered a major setback ahead of Sunday's El Clasico after French superstar Kylian Mbappe was ruled out following a failed late fitness test, dealing a significant blow to Carlo Ancelotti's side in a potentially title-deciding clash against rivals FC Barcelona.

The 27-year-old Mbappe, who has been struggling with a muscle injury in his left leg, was unable to complete Saturday's training session with his teammates at Valdebebas and did not recover in time for the trip to Camp Nou.

Los Blancos announced their squad for the much-anticipated match with a post on X, and the name of the French forward was missing.

Madrid's medical staff and coaching team ultimately decided against taking any risks with the striker, particularly with the club's La Liga title hopes hanging by a thread.

The French forward's absence is a huge concern for Madrid, considering his remarkable record against Barcelona, scoring at an average of one goal every 67 minutes in Clasico meetings.

Advertisement

Mbappe had also netted a hat-trick in last season's Clasico at Montjuic despite Madrid ending up on the losing side.

Mbappe has enjoyed a prolific debut campaign in Spain, scoring 41 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions despite enduring multiple short-term injury layoffs linked to knee and muscle issues.

Advertisement

His absence also follows recent controversy surrounding trips to Italy and France during recovery periods, which drew criticism in the Spanish media.

Madrid head into the high-stakes encounter severely depleted, with several key players unavailable. Midfielder Federico Valverde, forward Rodrygo, defender Eder Militao, youngster Arda Guler, and full-backs Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy are all sidelined.

Barcelona, meanwhile, can clinch the La Liga title if they avoid defeat against their arch-rivals, which would mark the first time in league history that the championship is decided during a Clasico.