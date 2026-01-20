Updated 20 January 2026 at 21:48 IST
Real Madrid vs AS Monaco Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UCL Match In India?
Real Madrid will take on AS Monaco in their upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-26 fixture on Wednesday, January 21.
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Real Madrid will lock horns against AS Monaco in the forthcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-26 match, at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Wednesday, January 21.
The match between Real Madrid and Monaco will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.
Real Madrid hold seventh place on the UCL 2025-26 standings with 12 points from six matches. Los Blancos had a tough week. In their last five matches, Real Madrid clinched three wins and conceded two defeats. They are coming into this match after clinching a 2-0 win over Levante in La Liga on January 17.
On the other hand, AS Monaco hold the 19th place in the UCL 2025-26 standings with nine points from six matches. Monaco sealed two wins and three defeats in their previous five fixtures. They are coming into this match after a 3-1 defeat to Lorient on January 16.
Real Madrid vs AS Monaco, UCL 2025-2026 Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When Will The Real Madrid vs AS Monaco UCL 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The Real Madrid vs AS Monaco UCL 2025-26 match will take place on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.
Where Will The Real Madrid vs AS Monaco UCL 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The Real Madrid vs AS Monaco UCL 2025-26 match will take place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.
What Time Will The Real Madrid vs AS Monaco UCL 2025-26 Match Start?
The Real Madrid vs AS Monaco UCL 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
Where Can You Watch The Real Madrid vs AS Monaco UCL 2025-26 Match On Live TV?
The Real Madrid vs AS Monaco UCL 2025-26 match will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.
Where Can The Real Madrid vs AS Monaco UCL 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?
The Real Madrid vs AS Monaco UCL 2025-26 match can be watched on live streaming on the Sony LIV website and app, with a subscription.
