Published 19:22 IST, August 14th 2024

Real Madrid vs Atalanta LIVE Streaming: Will Kylian Mbappe Make His Debut In UEFA Super Cup Tonight?

As Real Madrid face off against Atalanta in UEFA Super Cup, the big question on everyone's lips is will Kylian Mbappe make his Real Madrid debut tonight.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe, of France, poses for the cameras after being presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid | Image: AP
