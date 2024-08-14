Published 19:22 IST, August 14th 2024
Real Madrid vs Atalanta LIVE Streaming: Will Kylian Mbappe Make His Debut In UEFA Super Cup Tonight?
As Real Madrid face off against Atalanta in UEFA Super Cup, the big question on everyone's lips is will Kylian Mbappe make his Real Madrid debut tonight.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kylian Mbappe, of France, poses for the cameras after being presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:22 IST, August 14th 2024