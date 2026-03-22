Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga In India?

Real Madrid will have the chance to cut down the gap with the table toppers Barcelona when they host Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are currently trailing by four points with 10 more games to go in the Spanish top flight.

Madrid thrashed Elche in the last La Liga game and went on to lay their Champions League marker with a 2-1 win over Manchester City. A win over their city rivals will further ease pressure on coach Alvaro Arbeloa and Madrid can move within one point of the Catalan giants.

On the other side, Atletico Madrid have enjoyed a sensational run across all competitions and have just lost once in the last 10 matches. They are nine points adrift of second-placed Madrid and will definitely fancy their chances against them.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Live Streaming

When Will The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Take Place?

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The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match will take place on Monday, April 23.

At What Time Will The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Start?

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The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match will take place at Estadio Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match?

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Live on TV?