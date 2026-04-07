Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Champions league Match In India?

Real Madrid will hope to put behind their La Liga misery when they host Bayern Munich in a Champions League quarterfinal at Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid's UCL credentials will be put under a stern test by a powerful Bayern side.

Bayern would like to change their record against Madrid in the Champions League, having lost four out of five two-leg matchups since the 2011-12 season. Harry Kane missed out on the last Bundesliga clash but is expected to be available for this blockbuster clash.

Madrid lost to Mallorca in La Liga, which has further diminished their Spanish title hopes. Their comfortable victory over Manchester City does speak volumes, but Bayern haven't faced a loss in their last 13 matches in all competitions.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League Live Streaming

When Will The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

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The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, April 8.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

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The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will take place at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain.

At What Time Will The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

How To Watch The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.