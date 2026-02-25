Real Madrid vs Benfica Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

Aurelien Tchouameni fights for the ball against Benfica's Rafa Silva during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal | Image: AP

The UEFA Champions League knockout phase continues, with a clinical match in place as high stakes are on the line. Real Madrid CF will host Benfica in the second leg of the UCL playoffs, with the action all set to happen at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid is coming off a 1-0 victory over Benfica in the first leg after Vinicius Junior netted the match-deciding goal, handing the La Liga titans a significant edge in the game.

The 15-time European champions would be high on momentum in the competition, and Álvaro Arbeloa would be keen to keep a winning line-up in place against Benfica. Los Blancos' attacking unit would look to break down Benfica's backline.

Sport Lisboa e Benfica now faces a major challenge at hand when they face Real Madrid CF in the UEFA Champions League playoff. Nicolás Otamendi and Anatoliy Trubin would be key for them to keep Real Madrid's attacking unit under control.

Benfica requires at least one goal to level things up and also keep Real Madrid from getting more goals in the game.

The first game was a thrilling affair but was also marred by controversy. The excitement would be keen as things could get spicy with screaming Real Madrid faithful inside the iconic Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 01:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match will take place at Estadio Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain.

How To Watch The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast?