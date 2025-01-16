Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: How To Watch Copa Del Rey Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

European football giants Real Madrid will be taking on Celta Vigo in their Copa Del Rey match as they look to bounce back from this loss against Barcelona in the finals of the Spanish Super Cup where they lost 5-2. This is a round of 16 match and if Real Madrid win they might end up facing Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: All Details you need to know

When will the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match in Copa del Rey take place?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match will take place on Thursday, January 16th, 2024, at 2:00 AM IST.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match in Copa del Rey take place?

The the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match in Copa del Rey will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live telecast on TV in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in India to watch the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match in Copa del Rey.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match in Copa del Rey via the FanCode app and website.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming or telecast of the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo in the UK. The updates can be followed on their official social media pages. The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match will start at 8:30 om GMT.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming in the US?