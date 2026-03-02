Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga In India?

Real Madrid will host Getafe in a crucial La Liga encounter at Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos encountered a shock loss at the hands of Osasuna in the last game and cannot afford to lose any more ground to stay alive in the La Liga title race.

Los Blancos have a number of injury concerns to deal with, as the likes of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe will not be available for this game. Madrid, however have been boosted by the return of Dean Huijsen and Rodrygo and it remains to be seen whether they start or remain on the bench.

With the La Liga entering its business end, any mistake would make a huge difference to the title race as things stand.

Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga Live Streaming

When Will The Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga match will take place on Tuesday, 2 March.

At What Time Will The Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga Match Start?

The Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga match will take place at Estadio Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga Match?

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga Match Live on TV?