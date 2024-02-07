Jude Bellingham blows a kiss to fans as he celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium | Image: AP

Tonight, at 8:45 pm, Las Palmas will face Real Madrid in a riveting La Liga matchup. Real Madrid currently ranks 2nd in the standings and has been in fine form, while Las Palmas sits in 8th place. The match promises undeniable excitement and competitive football at Gran Canaria Stadium.

3 things you need to know

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas will take place on January 27, 2024

The match will be held at Gran Canaria

Real Madrid are currently second on the league table

Ahead of the start of the match, let's figure out how to watch the match live.

Q. On what date will the Real Madrid vs Las Palmas La Liga match be played?

The Real Madrid and Las Palmas La Liga match will be played on January 27, 2024

Q. Where will the Real Madrid vs Las Palmas La Liga match be played?

The Real Madrid and Las Palmas La Liga will be played at the Gran Canaria in Spain.

Q. At what time will the Real Madrid vs Las Palmas La Liga match begin?

The Real Madrid and Las Palmas La Liga match will start at 8:45 pm IST.

Q. Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Las Palmas La Liga match?

The Real Madrid and Las Palmas La Liga match will be televised live on the Sports 18 network in India.

Q. How do I watch Real Madrid vs Las Palmas La Liga match live streaming?

The Real Madrid and Las Palmas La Liga match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Q. How do I watch Real Madrid vs Las Palmas La Liga 2023-24 match live streaming in the USA?

LP vs RM will be streamed live on ESPN+ in the USA.

Q. How do I watch the Real Madrid vs Las Palmas La Liga 2023-24 match live streaming in the UK?

UK fans can catch Las Palmas vs Real Madrid on Viaplay Sports 2 and Viaplay UK.

Q. What are the Predicted Line-ups for the Real Madrid vs Las Palmas La Liga game?

Las Palmas possible starting lineup:

Valles; Suarez, Herzog, Marmol, S Cardona; El Haddadi, Munoz, Perrone, K Rodriguez, Moleiro; Sandro

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Diaz; Vinicius, Rodrygo