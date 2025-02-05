Real Madrid vs Leganes LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Copa del Rey Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

La Liga leaders Real Madrid will be taking on Leganes in their Copa del Rey quarterfinal match. Real Madrid had a shaky start to the season but have managed to bounce back. They are currently at the top of the La Liga table and will be looking for a win in the quarterfinals. Leganes on the other hand are in the lower end of the La Liga table and are close to the relegation zone. Real Madrid are favourites to win the quarterfinals.

When will the Real Madrid vs Leganes match in Copa del Rey take place?

The Real Madrid vs Leganes Copa del Rey quarterfinal Match will take place on Thursday, 5th February 2025 at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Leganes match in Copa del Rey take place?

The the Real Madrid vs Leganes match in Copa del Rey will take place at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Spain.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Leganes live telecast on TV in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in India to watch the Real Madrid vs Leganes match in Copa del Rey.

Also Read: Tottenham signs Germany forward Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig

How to watch Real Madrid vs Leganes live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Real Madrid vs Leganes match in Copa del Rey via the FanCode app and website.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Leganes live streaming in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming or telecast of the Real Madrid vs Leganes in the UK. The updates can be followed on their official social media pages.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Leganes live streaming in the US?