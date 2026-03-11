Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

Real Madrid will renew their rivalry with Manchester City once again in the Champions League. Madrid ousted City in each of the last two Champions League editions, but Pep Guardiola's team is in better shape, while Madrid are dealing with multiple injury issues.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo won't feature in this match, so Alvaro Arbeloa might have to rejig his shape to keep Man City attackers at bay. The Madrid coach sent a subtle messager to the English side. "We must never feel inferior to anyone. We know how good Manchester City are, their coach, their players, but we'll look them straight in the eyes. Playing a Champions League knockout tie motivates me and, as a coach, facing the best in the world is very motivating. It will be a great experience."

For City, this might be a golden opportunity to pounce on their opponents. Winter signings Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guéhi have been phenomenal since making their debut for the Premier League side and they are expected to start at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming



When Will The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, March 11.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will take place at Estadio Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain.

At What Time Will The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

How To Watch The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast?