Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe holds a ball during the Copa del Rey match against Talavera | Image: AP

La Liga 2025-2026: Real Madrid will play against Sevilla in their upcoming La Liga 2025-2026 fixture at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, on Sunday, December 21.

The match between Real Madrid and Sevilla will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. Madrid and Sevilla have faced each other 36 times. Out of which, Madrid clinched 27 wins, and Sevilla sealed six matches. Meanwhile, three matches ended in a draw. The last time they faced each other, Real Madrid clinched a 2-0 win over Sevilla on May 18.

ALSO READ: Mohamed Salah Apologized To His Liverpool Teammates Over Contentious Comments

Real Madrid have clinched three wins and conceded two defeats in their previous five fixtures. The Whites are coming into this match after a 3-2 win over CF Talavera in the Copa Del Rey on December 18. Real Madrid hold the second place on the La Liga 2025-2026 standings with 39 points from 17 matches.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Sevilla clinched two wins and suffered two defeats in their past five matches. Meanwhile, one game ended in a draw. Sevilla are coming into this match after a 1-0 defeat to Deportivo Alaves on December 18. Sevilla hold the ninth place on the La Liga standings with 20 points from 16 matches.

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

What Time Will The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where Can You Watch The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?