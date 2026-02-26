Red Bull Backs Klopp And Says It’s ‘Nonsense’ His Football Role Could Be Under Threat

Red Bull backed former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp to remain the drinks giant’s head of global soccer and dismissed a media report that his job could be under threat after barely a year.

A top executive called it all “nonsense” on Thursday.

Klopp has been overseeing Red Bull’s network of clubs such as Leipzig, Salzburg and the New York Red Bulls since January 2025.

The Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper in Red Bull’s home country of Austria reported on Wednesday that Klopp’s future was no longer certain over what it called a lack of development at the clubs since he took charge.

“This is total nonsense and completely unfounded. On the contrary, we are extremely satisfied with Jürgen Klopp’s work,” Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO corporate projects and investments, said in a statement.

Mintzlaff added that Klopp was “in constant contact” with coaches and sporting directors across the Red Bull network. “We are convinced that he is the right man for this job. That’s where we are putting our full focus and our energy.”

When Klopp’s Red Bull role was announced in 2024, he said he didn’t see himself returning to coaching “for the time being” and that he saw his role chiefly as an adviser to coaches at the various Red Bull-backed clubs around the world.

Some of the clubs were already struggling when Klopp took over and there’s been a partial turnaround since.

Leipzig missed out on European qualification entirely after placing seventh in Germany’s Bundesliga in the 2024-25 season, and is now fifth under coach Ole Werner, who was hired in the offseason.