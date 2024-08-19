sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:48 IST, August 19th 2024

Rennes routs big-spending Lyon 3-0 in French league

Rennes enjoyed a commanding 3-0 victory over big-spending Lyon in the French league on Sunday. Benjamin Bourigeaud opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a deflected free kick.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Benjamin Bourigeaud
Benjamin Bourigeaud gestures during the French League One soccer match between Rennes and Lyon at the Roazhon Park stadium | Image: AP
