Rennes Splits With Coach Habib Beye Following Poor Run Of Form

French club Rennes parted ways with coach Habib Beye on Monday following a poor run of form and amid reports of tensions within the squad.

Rennes said on X that it had “initiated proceedings” against Beye and that the team would be run by assistant coaches until a further decision is made. French media reports have linked Rennes with former Lens and Nice coach Franck Haise.

Although Rennes is in sixth place in Ligue 1, the Brittany club has lost its last four games overall and conceded 12 goals.

After a 2-0 home defeat to Lorient, Rennes lost 4-0 at Monaco in the league, then went out of the French Cup after losing 3-0 at Marseille before losing 3-1 at Lens on Saturday.

Beye had reportedly fallen out with several players, including goalkeeper Brice Samba, who was dropped from the squad for the league game against Lens.

