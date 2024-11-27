Robert Lewandowski Joins Elite Champions League 100-Goal Club Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi

Matchday 5 saw FC Barcelona triumph handily 3-0 against Stade Brestois in their UEFA Champions League game. In the tenth minute, Robert Lewandowski started the score with a penalty, therefore establishing Barcelona's supremacy. Showcasing the team's offensive power, Dani Olmo increased the advantage in the 66th minute. Lewandowski netted his second goal in stoppage time to round off an amazing display. Barcelona, still pursuing top form in the league, dominated the game with 76% possession and launched 19 shots to Brest's 2.

Robert Lewandowski joins Ronaldo and Messi in Champions League 100-goal club

Robert Lewandowski joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only players in Champions League history with 100 or more goals. But Erling Haaland is on a faster pace than anyone by boosting his total to 46 goals at age 24 on Tuesday.

Still, Haaland’s brace wasn’t enough for Manchester City in a 3-3 draw with Feyenoord that extended the Premier League champion’s winless streak to six matches.

Lewandowski’s early penalty kick started Barcelona off to a 3-0 win over previously unbeaten Brest to move into second place in the new single-league format. The Poland striker added goal No. 101 in second-half stoppage time.

Ronaldo leads the all-time scoring list with 140 goals and Messi is next with 129. But neither Ronaldo nor Messi play in the Champions League anymore following moves to Saudi Arabia and the United States, respectively.

“It’s a nice number,” Lewandowski said. “In the past I didn’t think I could score more than 100 goals in the Champions League. I’m in good company alongside Cristiano and Messi.”

The 36-year-old Lewandowski required 125 matches to reach the century mark, two more than Messi (123) and 12 fewer than Ronaldo (137).

Barcelona also got a second-half score from Dani Olmo.

The top eight finishers in the standings advance directly to the round of 16 in March. Teams ranked ninth to 24th go into a knockout playoffs round in February, while the bottom 12 teams are eliminated.