Ruben Amorim Discusses the Challenges of Working with Marcus Rashford, Reveals What Prompted His Exit From Manchester United

Manchester United fans were delivered some shocking news after one of its premier players was loaned to another EPL club. Marcus Rashford has effectively become a player for Aston Villa after being lent by United. While it is a shocker, it looked like the forward did not look like a fit under Ruben Amorim. The United manager has finally opened up on what really happened in the Rashford saga, where he hinted that there have been disagreements over certain factors among both sides.

Ruben Amorim Clears The Air On Marcus Rashford's Exit From Manchester United

Ruben Amorim has finally broken his silence over Marus Rashford's move to Aston Villa. The Man United manager said that he let the forward go as he could not convince him to follow his style and methods.

“I couldn't put Marcus to see the way you're supposed to play football and to train the way I see it. Sometimes you have one player that is really good with one coach, and the same player with another coach is different. I just wish the best to Rashford and to (Villa manager) Unai Emery, and they can connect because he's a very good player.

“You know, like me, that it's not the way that occurs. It's something that you feel as a coach and as a player. It's quite normal. It happened with a lot of coaches. The important thing is that I'm here saying that was my decision,” Ruben Amorim said.

Ruben Amorim waits for the start of the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Glasgow Rangers in Manchester | Image: AP Photo

Amorim Brushes Off A Potential United-Rashford Reunion

Marcus Rashford, 27, hasn't played for Manchester United since mid-December, sparking confusion over his position in the team. Now, he has signed a loan deal with Aston Villa the day before Europe's winter transfer window closed. The forward might make his Villa debut against Tottenham in the FA Cup on Sunday. For an estimated 40 million pounds ($50 million), Rashford could make the move permanent as part of his contract with Villa. But Amorim dismissed rumours that Rashford might make a comeback at the end of the season.

"Like we said before, we are fighting for our jobs until the summer. So, I am just focused on these games. Thankfully about Marcus, he is in Birmingham now with Unai, so you can take these questions to another coach. We are just focused on our players at the moment,” Amorim added.

