sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |

Published 19:42 IST, November 15th 2024

Ruud van Nistelrooy Sends A Heartwarming Parting Message For The Supporters After Man United Exit

Ruud Van Nistelrooy gave a touching statement as he departs from Manchester United. The Dutchman expressed gratitude to all the supporters of the football club.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Ruud van Nistelrooy cheers supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

Loading...

19:42 IST, November 15th 2024