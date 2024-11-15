Published 19:42 IST, November 15th 2024
Ruud van Nistelrooy Sends A Heartwarming Parting Message For The Supporters After Man United Exit
Ruud Van Nistelrooy gave a touching statement as he departs from Manchester United. The Dutchman expressed gratitude to all the supporters of the football club.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ruud van Nistelrooy cheers supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England | Image: AP Photo
