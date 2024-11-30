Ruud Van Nistelrooy Watches New Team Leicester Lose At Brentford; Kluivert Makes EPL History

Ruud van Nistelrooy sits in the stands during the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford | Image: AP Photo

A day after being hired as Leicester manager , Ruud van Nistelrooy witnessed at first hand the scale of his task to keep the team in the English Premier League.

Leicester was beaten at Brentford 4-1 on Saturday, with Van Nistelrooy sitting in the stands rather than in the dugout. He officially takes over as coach on Sunday after arriving as the replacement for the fired Steve Cooper .

Kevin Schade scored a hat trick and Yoane Wissa also netted for Brentford, which had to come from behind after Facunda Buonanotte’s 21st-minute opener.

Van Nistelrooy, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker, will begin his first full-time managerial role in English soccer with Leicester in 16th place in the 20-team league and just one point above the relegation zone.

Some history was made when Justin Kluivert converted a trio of penalties — in the third, 18th and 74th minutes — for Bournemouth in its 4-2 win at Wolverhampton. That had never been achieved before in a league game.

Newcastle lost Sweden striker Alexander Isak to a hip injury midway through the first half and then its lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. Daniel Munoz scored Palace's late equalizer after an own-goal by Marc Guehi.

Chris Wood smashed a penalty down the middle to earn Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win at home to Ipswich.