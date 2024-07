Published 14:35 IST, July 25th 2024

'Sack this Fraud!!!': Shockwaves as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Suffers 1-0 Defeat vs Portimonense

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr team faces a surprising 1-0 loss to Portimonense, leaving fans in disbelief at the unexpected defeat in the match.