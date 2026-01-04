Updated 4 January 2026 at 13:10 IST
Sadio Mané-inspired Senegal Reach AFCON Quarterfinals After Thrashing Sudan
Sadio Mané led Senegal to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations after a 3-1 win over Sudan in Tangier on Saturday.
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Sadio Mané led Senegal to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations after a 3-1 win over Sudan in Tangier on Saturday.
The 2019 and 2022 African footballer of the year chased and harried, and set up goals and chances for teammates, leading by example in the absence of suspended captain Kalidou Koulibaly.
Mané set up midfielder Pape Gueye’s first goal of two and Ibrahim Mbaye’s goal to seal the win, sending the Lions of Teranga, the 2021 winners, through to a quarterfinal against Mali or Tunisia, who were playing in Casablanca later.
Aamir Abdallah stunned the favorites when he fired in Sudan’s opener in the sixth minute.
It was the first and last goal scored by a Sudanese player in the tournament. The Falcons of Jediane defeated Equatorial Guinea in the group stage thanks to an own goal.
The Sudanese, who played all of their qualifying matches away from home as the country contends with a brutal war and humanitarian crisis , made a confident start against Senegal and did not hold back in going for another.
But Ismaïla Sarr twice drew saves from Monged El Neel, Mané missed another chance, and El Neel saved again from Mohamed Eisa, Gueye and Nicolas Jackson, before Mané set up Gueye to score in the 29th.
Senegal kept pushing and Gueye got the second before the break, this time set up by Jackson.
Goalkeeper Édouard Mendy denied Sudan an equalizer after it, before Senegal resumed its dominance.
Mané set up Mbaye to wrap it up on a break in the 77th.
