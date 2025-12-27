Salah Steers Egypt Toward Africa Cup Knockout Stages After VAR Denies South Africa Late Penalty

Mohamed Salah scored again on Friday as Egypt's 10 men held on to beat South Africa 1-0 to all but reach the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah, who secured the Pharaohs’ opening win with a stoppage-time strike against Zimbabwe on Monday, did it again in Agadir and his penalty before the break is almost certain to secure progression from Group B.

But South Africa should arguably have been given a penalty in stoppage time when Yasser Ibrahim blocked a shot with his arm. After a long delay, the referee decided against awarding the spot kick after consulting video replays and Ibrahim sank to the ground in relief.

Salah converted his penalty after he was struck in the face by the hand of the retreating South Africa forward Lyle Foster. Salah showed no ill effects from the blow and sent his shot straight down the middle while goalkeeper Ronwen Williams dived to his right.

Advertisement

There was still time before the break for Egypt defender Mohamed Hany to get sent off, after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Teboho Mokoena.

Goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy was Egypt’s key player in the second half.

Advertisement

Earlier, Angola and Zimbabwe drew 1-1 in the other group game, a result that suited neither side after opening losses.

Egypt leads with 6 points from two games followed by South Africa on 3. Angola and Zimbabwe have a point each. The top two progress from each group, along with the best third-place finishers.